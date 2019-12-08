Robert LeRoy Junior

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert LeRoy Junior.
Notice
Send Flowers

LeRoy Junior, Robert Robert LeRoy Junior 31, Spirit Aerosystems supervisor passed away December 3, 2019. He is survived by his children Avyon and Victorious ; mother Deborah Junior; father Robert L. Bryant; siblings Demres Collier, Tayler Lawson, Roniesha Hudson; fiance Precious Lipps. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at Tabernacle Bible Church, 1817 N. Volutsia. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name at www.gofundme.com, Search "Remembering Robert Junior"
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.