LeRoy Junior, Robert Robert LeRoy Junior 31, Spirit Aerosystems supervisor passed away December 3, 2019. He is survived by his children Avyon and Victorious ; mother Deborah Junior; father Robert L. Bryant; siblings Demres Collier, Tayler Lawson, Roniesha Hudson; fiance Precious Lipps. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at Tabernacle Bible Church, 1817 N. Volutsia. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name at www.gofundme.com, Search "Remembering Robert Junior"
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019