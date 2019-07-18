Robert Leroy Schulte

Schulte, Robert Leroy Passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born to Martin and Dorothy (Wolke) Schulte in Wichita, KS on Oct. 25, 1947. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Geneva M. (Brown) Schulte; children, Tammy (Troy) Young, Rob (Tonya); 8 siblings; 4 grandchildren; Rosary will be held on Thurs, July 18 ,2019 at 7 pm with Funeral Mass, Friday, July 19 at 10:00 am, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita. Memorials may be sent to Harry Hynes Hospice, or The Lord's Diner. To share a memory, visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019
