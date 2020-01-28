Fraser, Robert Louis Born July 3, 1939 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Rob graduated from St. James Collegiate and the University of Manitoba. Rob was with Cessna for 20 years and retired after 20 years from National Spencer. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Wesley and Cecilia Fraser; sister, Cecilia Maier. He is survived by his wife, Carol (of the home) and her sons, Adrien and Jordan Duguay; brother, Sterling (Carol) Fraser of Winnipeg, MB. He will also be remembered by his special nephews and nieces. Rob was an ardent hockey fan and relived his youth hockey days when the Wichita Ice Center opened in 1995, playing in the adult hockey league and refereeing until hanging up his skates in 2015. Goodbye "Fraz." Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020