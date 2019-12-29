Collins, Robert M. 58, passed away on December 24, 2019. He found humor in everything and will be known for his sarcastic humor. He loved his family, especially his 2 daughters. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. His is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Collins. He is survived by his mother, Betty Collins; two daughters, Christina (Ben), and Tommie B. Collins; sister, Colleen D. Collins; brother, Barry E. Collins; and grandson, Alexander J. Brozek. Memorial Service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the 1560 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019