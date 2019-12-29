Robert M. Collins

Collins, Robert M. 58, passed away on December 24, 2019. He found humor in everything and will be known for his sarcastic humor. He loved his family, especially his 2 daughters. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. His is preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Collins. He is survived by his mother, Betty Collins; two daughters, Christina (Ben), and Tommie B. Collins; sister, Colleen D. Collins; brother, Barry E. Collins; and grandson, Alexander J. Brozek. Memorial Service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the 1560 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019
