Henderson, Robert "Matt" M. Sr. age 99, retired supervisor for the FAA/Air traffic control and owner of True Value Hardware in Park City passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Matt served in the Army Air Corp during WWII at Guadalcanal, he was awarded a bronze star for his service. Preceded by his loving wife Vivian, son Glenn, daughter Carol and brothers Ray, Charles and Lawrence. Survived by his son Bob (Diane) Henderson, Jr. and daughter Barbara (Richard) Turner, sister Ina Kahmke, brother Bert Henderson, grandchildren Jennifer, Stacy, Eric, Sean, Danny and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation from 9-10am with Funeral Service at 10am on Thurs. Aug. 22, 2019 at Kechi United Methodist Church, 4533 East 61st St. N, Kechi, KS 67067 with burial to follow at Kechi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Kechi United Methodist Church or .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019