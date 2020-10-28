Robert M. "Bob" Snyder
December 7, 1924 - October 24, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bob Snyder went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020, due to declining health in recent years. Born December 7, 1924 in Syracuse, NY to the late Dr. Mathias F. and Cecilia M. Gorman Snyder, he is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marie (nee Vandewalle); son Edward (Sharon) Snyder; daughter Kathryn (Peter) Hanas; daughter Marilyn (Dennis Wilson) Snyder; daughter Susan McKenzie; daughter Janet Kenney; son Donald (Michelle) Snyder; son Thomas R. Snyder; son Gregory Snyder; son Peter (Cathy) Snyder; brother Dr. Thomas E. Snyder; sister Dr. Margaret C. Snyder, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant daughter Theresa Anne in 1959.
Bob graduated from the University of Notre Dame with an Aeronautical Engineering degree in 1947. Bob and Marie moved to Wichita in 1948, where Bob began his 41-year career with the Boeing Airplane Company. He was a Flight Test Engineer on the B-29 and B-50 programs and was a Lead Design and Test Engineer of Environmental Control Systems on B-29, B-47, B-50, B-52, and KC-135 aircraft. He assisted with a 1968 systems design analysis on the Saturn-Apollo lunar module prior to the moon landing. Bob was a national SAE AC-9 committee member and was a contributor to the 1960 SAE Aerospace Applied Thermodynamics Manual of Aerospace Environmental Control Systems Design. He was a State of Kansas licensed professional engineer. He retired from Boeing in 1989 and continued his friendships with a group of fellow retired engineers, who would meet for weekly breakfasts and luncheons for many years.
In 1974, Bob became an independent distributor of Amsoil synthetic lubricants, a business he continued until health issues forced him to resign his distributorship around the age of 90. He was a co-sponsor of the Wichita State University Formula SAE race car team for many years, in partnership with Amsoil, Inc., to provide lubricants for the team's race cars.
Bob enjoyed traveling, camping, motorcycling, and assisting family and friends with numerous projects. He executed every project and tackled every problem with the care and precision he applied from his engineering profession. His love of automobiles was passed down to every one of his children. The family enjoyed many road trips during the 1950s, '60s and '70s, visiting national parks and other interesting and educational sights. One memorable trip took them to the Seattle World's Fair in 1962, from there, down the Pacific coast and back to Kansas along much of Route 66.
Bob and Marie purchased an Avion travel trailer in the 1960s for vacations with the family, and soon Bob realized their 1957 Plymouth V-8 station wagon was not adequate to pull the weight of the trailer, in addition to the weight of the passengers in the vehicle. Bob purchased a 1965 GMC Suburban panel truck, and with the help of family and Darryl Starbird, converted it into one of the first SUVs, custom designed by himself! His efforts earned him the coveted Mechanix Illustrated Golden Hammer Award, a gold-plated hammer tie clasp that he wore proudly to work. Bob's GMC is now owned and cherished by his son Ed. Bob and Marie also maintained a small farm in Augusta, Kansas as a place for family gatherings and picnics, and for many years they had a vacation cabin at Beaver Lake in Arkansas, a favorite location of theirs.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only the family will attend private funeral services. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family requests donations to the Catholic Care Center, 6700 E. 45th St. N., Bel Aire, KS 67226, Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St., Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206 or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206. The loving caregivers of these organizations were invaluable in providing comfort and support to Bob and his family during his final days on earth with us.
