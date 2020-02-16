HUNTSVILLE, AL-Turner, Robert M. age 80, passed away of Thu, 13 Feb 2020, surrounded by his family. A native Wichitan, an Air Force veteran and WSU alum, Robert retired as a mechanical engineer from Boeing-HSV. Creative all his life, he was a screen-printer, woodworker and painter. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol I Turner; four daughters: Jennifer (David) Todd, Huntsville; Jill Turner (Aubrey Sherrod), Wichita; Janna Turner, Huntsville; and Joan (Chris) Nichols of Mobile, AL; 5 grandchildren: Kimberlee Ater, Charley (Morgan) Ater, Samantha Todd, Nathan and Patrick Nichols; 3 great-grands, Kailee Todd, Charles and Elizabeth Ater. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Huntsville for their loving care and support during his final days and Home Instead also for their considerate in-home care. Memorial services will be held Wed, 19 Feb 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Visitation at 9am followed by services at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Amedisys Hospice Huntsville and .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020