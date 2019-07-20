Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Sandy" Martin. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Martin, Robert "Sandy" age 68, died on July 17, 2019, at the Robert J. Dole VA in Wichita, KS. Sandy is survived by his daughters, Faith Martin and Rachel Dodson; his grandchildren, Kylie Spunaugle, Alexia Dodson, and Gabriel Dodson. He was preceded in death by his mother Hope Martin, and father Bill Martin. Sandy was born on February 10, 1951 in Sydney, Australia. He came with his family by cargo ship to Fredonia, NY in 1963. Sandy enlisted in the US Air Force in 1971, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He married Susan Mendenhall in 1973. Sandy graduated from Baptist Bible College in 1983 with a degree in Missions. In 1984 he moved to Balch Springs, TX and accepted a position in Missions and Science teacher. Sandy was a great family man and a loving father. Sandy was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the church for the majority of his life. He enjoyed animals, volunteering, and was an avid reader and cinephile. His family and friends will always remember him as a funny, gentle, kind, and gregarious person. A memorial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on July 26th at First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Chaplain David Fulton will officiate. Flowers can be sent to First Presbyterian Church by July 25th. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandy's life. Memorial donations can be sent to the Kansas Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Robert J. Dole VA for their many years of support and care. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

