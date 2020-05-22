Robert Maurice Castillo
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OWENSBORO-KY-Castillo, Robert Maurice born August 8, 1963, passed May 13, 2020 in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was a general handyman, father, brother, uncle and good friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents Seferino Castillo and Ramona Chavez Castillo. He is survived by son Robert Castillo Jr.; daughter Cynthia and Tony Blair; 4 grandchildren; sisters Sharman and Richard Mathews, Mary and Martin Mares, Cynthia Rios; and brothers Michael and Maria Hood, Richard and Becky Castillo, James and Linda Castillo, and John Castillo. A memorial is being planned for August 22, 2020. A GoFundMe page has been set up for him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved