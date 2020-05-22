OWENSBORO-KY-Castillo, Robert Maurice born August 8, 1963, passed May 13, 2020 in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was a general handyman, father, brother, uncle and good friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents Seferino Castillo and Ramona Chavez Castillo. He is survived by son Robert Castillo Jr.; daughter Cynthia and Tony Blair; 4 grandchildren; sisters Sharman and Richard Mathews, Mary and Martin Mares, Cynthia Rios; and brothers Michael and Maria Hood, Richard and Becky Castillo, James and Linda Castillo, and John Castillo. A memorial is being planned for August 22, 2020. A GoFundMe page has been set up for him.



