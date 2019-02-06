DALLAS, TX-Euwer, Robert Maxwell joined his wife, Barbara, in heaven on January 22, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Son of Maxwell and Martha Euwer, he was born August 16,1928 in McCamey, Texas. He graduated from LSU in 1951 with a petroleum geology degree, and met Barbara Daniel. Bob and Barbara were married 65 years and had a wonderful life together. He had a successful 39 year career in Geology and eventually retired from Euwer Petroleum in Wichita, Kansas where he was joint owner and managing partner. He held various positions in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Independent Earth Scientists. He was President of Kansas Geological Society in 1966. He served in the Korean War from 1952-1953 as a Forward Observer in battle of Pork Chop Hill. He authored a book, "No Longer Forgotten" to raise proceeds for a Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. He was the ultimate provider, devoted to church, family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Euwer Stevens (Robert), Beverly Euwer Pye, Brenda Euwer; grandchildren, Brittany and Max Stevens and Marie Adams; brother, Jack Euwer; and sister, Sally Lavine. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8, at Royal Haven Baptist Church in Farmers Branch, Texas and burial will be at DFW National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019