McCoy, Robert "Bob" passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Robert was born to Floyce and Teko (Bass) McCoy on August 24, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas. Robert worked for the Wichita Fire Department for over 21 years, retiring as a Lt. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane (Robert) Sample; daughter-in-law, Jill R. McCoy. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann J. (Dolloff) McCoy; children, Michael McCoy and wife Kay Rothfelder, Douglas (Ruth Ann) McCoy; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brandon) White. At Robert's request, no services will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019