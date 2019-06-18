AUSTIN, TX-Smith, Robert Moore Jr. died on June 9, 2019. He was born October 11, 1932, to Robert and Ellen Smith in St. Louis, Missouri. After moving to Wichita, Kansas at an early age, he attended East High School, received undergraduate degrees from the University of Kansas and Wichita State University, and a law degree from University of Kansas. Following military service as an Air Force pilot he chose a career in commercial banking, initially as an officer of the National Bank of Commerce in Houston, and upon returning to Wichita rose to the rank of executive vice president of Fourth Financial Corporation, until retiring in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy R. Smith. They have lived in Austin, Texas, since 1992. After retirement, they traveled throughout the world and enjoyed the company of many wonderful friends. He is also survived by his loving family, Derek and Drew Schmitt, of Austin, Sally Weir and husband Russell, of Portland, Texas, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his sister, Sarah B. Smith of Austin.

