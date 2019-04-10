Raymond, Robert N. "Bob" (April 3, 1948 - April 2, 2019) Resident of Wichita, Kansas passed away on April 2, 2019. Bob was born & raised in Wichita & worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Senior Engineering Technician for 38 years. Bob was one of the founding members of the Wichita & South-Central Kansas Bird Dog Clubs. He was just recently inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame in January 2019. Survivors include daughters, Cathy & husband, Butch Bush of Colwich, KS; Christy & husband, Kevin Alspaw of Cypress, Texas; Alina & husband, Stephan Schwebke of Wichita, KS; brother, Ronald Raymond of Wichita, KS & several grand grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Don & Virginia Raymond & brother, Terry Raymond. A memorial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 at 10:00 a.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. "Bob" Raymond.
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019