Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. "Bob" Raymond. View Sign

Raymond, Robert N. "Bob" (April 3, 1948 - April 2, 2019) Resident of Wichita, Kansas passed away on April 2, 2019. Bob was born & raised in Wichita & worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Senior Engineering Technician for 38 years. Bob was one of the founding members of the Wichita & South-Central Kansas Bird Dog Clubs. He was just recently inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame in January 2019. Survivors include daughters, Cathy & husband, Butch Bush of Colwich, KS; Christy & husband, Kevin Alspaw of Cypress, Texas; Alina & husband, Stephan Schwebke of Wichita, KS; brother, Ronald Raymond of Wichita, KS & several grand grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Don & Virginia Raymond & brother, Terry Raymond. A memorial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 at 10:00 a.m.



Raymond, Robert N. "Bob" (April 3, 1948 - April 2, 2019) Resident of Wichita, Kansas passed away on April 2, 2019. Bob was born & raised in Wichita & worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Senior Engineering Technician for 38 years. Bob was one of the founding members of the Wichita & South-Central Kansas Bird Dog Clubs. He was just recently inducted into the USSSA Softball Hall of Fame in January 2019. Survivors include daughters, Cathy & husband, Butch Bush of Colwich, KS; Christy & husband, Kevin Alspaw of Cypress, Texas; Alina & husband, Stephan Schwebke of Wichita, KS; brother, Ronald Raymond of Wichita, KS & several grand grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Don & Virginia Raymond & brother, Terry Raymond. A memorial will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Home Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita

2850 S Seneca St

Wichita , KS 67217

(316) 524-1122 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close