Robert Niel "Bob" Denny

Service Information
Carlson Colonial Funeral Home
200 S Star St
El Dorado, KS
67042
(316)-321-1657
Denny, Robert "Bob" Niel Robert "Bob" Niel Denny born July 22, 1931, passed away on August 20, 2019. Visitation will take place at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. and burial will immediately follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Bob's name can be directed to the . Please sign his online guestbook at www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 24, 2019
