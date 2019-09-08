Robert O. "Bob" Jonson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert O. "Bob" Jonson.
Notice
Send Flowers

CARROLLTON, TX-Jonson, Robert O. "Bob" April 1, 1942-August 2, 2019. Bob was the son of Roy and Verna Jonson of Wichita and a graduate of Wichita South and Wichita State (Univ.). Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Katherine Olmstead and brother, Vernon. Survived by wife, Carol (Coleman); sons, Jon (Jessica) Jonson, Lincoln, NE, David Jonson, Carrollton, TX, Mark (Pam) Jonson, Colony, TX; 6 grandchildren; sister, Janet Halliday, Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral Service: Sat., Sept. 14, 11:00 am, Salem United Methodist Church, Bushton, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.