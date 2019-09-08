CARROLLTON, TX-Jonson, Robert O. "Bob" April 1, 1942-August 2, 2019. Bob was the son of Roy and Verna Jonson of Wichita and a graduate of Wichita South and Wichita State (Univ.). Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Katherine Olmstead and brother, Vernon. Survived by wife, Carol (Coleman); sons, Jon (Jessica) Jonson, Lincoln, NE, David Jonson, Carrollton, TX, Mark (Pam) Jonson, Colony, TX; 6 grandchildren; sister, Janet Halliday, Scottsdale, AZ. Funeral Service: Sat., Sept. 14, 11:00 am, Salem United Methodist Church, Bushton, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019