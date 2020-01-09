Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" Spriggs. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Spriggs, Robert P. "Bob" 87, went to be with the Lord January 7, 2020. He was born July 4, 1932 in Muskogee, OK, to Paul and Hazel Dawson Spriggs. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sandra Lee Spriggs. He is survived by his wife Berna Dene Spriggs; son Paul Spriggs; daughters Mary (Paul) Hill and Lori Nelson; and grandchildren Corey Spriggs, Nicholas Nelson and Reagan Nelson. Bob graduated as a petroleum engineer from the University of Oklahoma, and worked as an engineer, banker and consultant from the Gulf Coast to Kansas, and consulted on many foreign oil fields. Affiliations included Humble Oil (now Exxon-Mobil), Energy Reserves Group, Fourth Financial Corporation, Midco Drilling Company, and Grand Mesa Operating Company. He loved his family and his work, and his many interests included golf, racquet sports, flying, fishing, scuba, guitar music and traveling the Rocky Mountains. Bob took great care in everything he did, including his work, but most especially in caring for his family and friends.Visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial service will held Friday, January 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS. Reception to follow at church. Memorials have been established at Eastminster Presbyterian Church (



Spriggs, Robert P. "Bob" 87, went to be with the Lord January 7, 2020. He was born July 4, 1932 in Muskogee, OK, to Paul and Hazel Dawson Spriggs. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sandra Lee Spriggs. He is survived by his wife Berna Dene Spriggs; son Paul Spriggs; daughters Mary (Paul) Hill and Lori Nelson; and grandchildren Corey Spriggs, Nicholas Nelson and Reagan Nelson. Bob graduated as a petroleum engineer from the University of Oklahoma, and worked as an engineer, banker and consultant from the Gulf Coast to Kansas, and consulted on many foreign oil fields. Affiliations included Humble Oil (now Exxon-Mobil), Energy Reserves Group, Fourth Financial Corporation, Midco Drilling Company, and Grand Mesa Operating Company. He loved his family and his work, and his many interests included golf, racquet sports, flying, fishing, scuba, guitar music and traveling the Rocky Mountains. Bob took great care in everything he did, including his work, but most especially in caring for his family and friends.Visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial service will held Friday, January 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS. Reception to follow at church. Memorials have been established at Eastminster Presbyterian Church ( www.eastminster.org ), Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice ( www.hynesmemorial.org ) and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ( ). Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020

