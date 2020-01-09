Robert P. "Bob" Spriggs (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. "Bob" Spriggs.
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS
67206
(316)-684-8200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Eastminster Presbyterian Church
1958 N. Webb Road
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Spriggs, Robert P. "Bob" 87, went to be with the Lord January 7, 2020. He was born July 4, 1932 in Muskogee, OK, to Paul and Hazel Dawson Spriggs. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Sandra Lee Spriggs. He is survived by his wife Berna Dene Spriggs; son Paul Spriggs; daughters Mary (Paul) Hill and Lori Nelson; and grandchildren Corey Spriggs, Nicholas Nelson and Reagan Nelson. Bob graduated as a petroleum engineer from the University of Oklahoma, and worked as an engineer, banker and consultant from the Gulf Coast to Kansas, and consulted on many foreign oil fields. Affiliations included Humble Oil (now Exxon-Mobil), Energy Reserves Group, Fourth Financial Corporation, Midco Drilling Company, and Grand Mesa Operating Company. He loved his family and his work, and his many interests included golf, racquet sports, flying, fishing, scuba, guitar music and traveling the Rocky Mountains. Bob took great care in everything he did, including his work, but most especially in caring for his family and friends.Visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorial service will held Friday, January 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS. Reception to follow at church. Memorials have been established at Eastminster Presbyterian Church (www.eastminster.org), Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice (www.hynesmemorial.org) and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ().
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 684-8200
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.