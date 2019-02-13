DERBY-Harvey, Robert Patrick Age 39, of Shalimar, FL, formerly of Derby, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, February 14 with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 2 pm Friday, February 15, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Ave, Derby. Survivors include his wife, Sunny; sons, Bobby, Everitt and Jonas; parents, Fred and Cheryl Harvey; brother, Mike Harvey (Leah); sister, Elizabeth Stanton (Jason). Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
