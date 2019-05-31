Robert Phillip Hagan Sabater

Sabater, Robert Phillip Hagan born April 12, 1970 in Christiansted, United States Virgin Island town on St. Croix, he passed away May 27, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a Georges French Bristo waiter. Survived by parents, Linda and Willie Kendrick; children, Truan, Londan and Anise Sabater, LaParis and Cheyenne Burton; four grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 03, 2019 at Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2019
