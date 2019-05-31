Sabater, Robert Phillip Hagan born April 12, 1970 in Christiansted, United States Virgin Island town on St. Croix, he passed away May 27, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a Georges French Bristo waiter. Survived by parents, Linda and Willie Kendrick; children, Truan, Londan and Anise Sabater, LaParis and Cheyenne Burton; four grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 03, 2019 at Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2019