Rogers, Robert "Bob" February 6, 1924-December 5, 2019 Beloved husband, father, grandfather and proud WW II Veteran. Bob never met a stranger. He loved people but most of all he loved Irene. They were inseparable. They did everything together. They knew all the same people, and they liked all the same things. He is with her today. Bob was a lifelong Wichita resident and enjoyed volunteering in the community and gathering with his friends (Senor Bob's Bunch) for their annual trip to Colorado or Mexico. He was preceded in death by Irene and his son Tom. He is survived by his son Dan (Shirley), his grandchildren Becca (Matt) and Mitchell (Jamie), and six beautiful great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Lois and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at College Hill United Methodist Church in Wichita on Monday, December 9th at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Church to support their community food pantry and other projects.