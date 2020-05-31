Robert Rose
1966 - 2020
Rose, Robert 54, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born February 2, 1966 in Wellington, KS. Robert is survived by his children, Madison Rose and Chase Rose; parents, Emel (Miriam) Rose and Carol Jacks; and siblings, Teresa Henson and Brian Rose. Graveside Service: 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Cemetery, 3201 S. Webb Rd. Wichita, KS 67210. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. www.Reflection-Pointe.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Reflection Pointe Cemetery
