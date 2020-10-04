1/1
Robert Rouse
1942 - 2020
Robert Rouse
September 27, 1942 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rouse, Robert Wilson, 78, a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Life-Long Encourager/Minister passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 10:00am, Friday, City Life Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth Rouse. Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Rouse; son, John (Rebecca) Rouse and grandchildren, Gideon and Abigail Rouse. Bob wants you to always remember, "Be certain of one thing, that God loves us". Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
City Life Church.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
