Robert Rouse
September 27, 1942 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rouse, Robert Wilson, 78, a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Life-Long Encourager/Minister passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 10:00am, Friday, City Life Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth Rouse. Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Rouse; son, John (Rebecca) Rouse and grandchildren, Gideon and Abigail Rouse. Bob wants you to always remember, "Be certain of one thing, that God loves us". Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.