Ruhnke, Robert 45, peacefully passed away July 16, 2020, at his residence, in Hutchinson, KS, from a heart attack. He was born to Lucy M. (Garver) and Major Robert A. Ruhnke on September 7, 1974, at Clark Air Force Base, Republic of the Philippines. Growing up in a military family, Rob developed a deep love for history and all things military, while being stationed with his family in seven states, finally settling in Kansas. Robert, a 1992 graduate of Derby High School, was a leader in his Air Force JROTC unit. He loved playing basketball, singing in his college choir, and performing in drill team competitions. He attended Kansas State University and Butler County Community College. In 1995, Rob's whole life shifted with the birth of his son, Caleb Alexander Ruhnke, with then-wife, Tina Weldon. Everything now focused on time with his son and family. They enjoyed many rounds of Lego building and 'boots on the ground' gaming. For years, Rob utilized his meticulous mind and technological skills working in the fields of electronics and management. On December 2011, Rob used his internet expertise and sweet words to hone in on a beautiful video-game playing loving lady. Under the wings of his favorite plane, the SR-71, Rob's dream became a reality as he married his soulmate, Tonia Lynn Roeder, on May 24, 2014, at the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center, in Hutchinson, KS. Rob is survived by: his wife, Tonia Ruhnke of Hutchinson, KS; son, Caleb Ruhnke of Hutchinson, KS; mother, Lucy (Chilson) Cook of Newton, KS; brother, Christopher (Heidi) Ruhnke of Warrensburg, MO; grandmother, Virginia Garver of Wichita, KS; grandfather, Floyd Ruhnke of Sun City, AZ; aunt, Barbara (Jack) Ruhnke-David of Sun City, AZ; and a large extended family. Rob was preceded in death by: his father, Major Robert Ruhnke; grandfather, James Garver; and grandmother, Marie Ruhnke. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at SaltCity Cowboy Church, 810 N. Main, South Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. At a later date, a private family service will occur at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Troy, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund with Derby High School JROTC, in memory of Rob Ruhnke. For details on how to contribute, contact Tonia Ruhnke at toniroe81@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store