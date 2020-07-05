Scull, Robert "Bob" 86, passed away on June 30, 2020. Bob was born September 25, 1933 in Peoria, Illinois to Florence and Walter Scull. Bob grew up in Johnson County, KS until his parents moved to Wichita his senior year. Bob graduated from Wichita East High School. Bob earned a degree from Wichita State University in geology and began his career as a geologist for Texaco. Bob and five friends enlisted together in the Army in 1955. He was stationed in Germany, serving in the 97th Field Artillery Unit until his honorable discharge in 1957. On February 28, 1959 Bob was united in marriage with the love of his life, Phyllis Tuttle. They were married for 56 years until Phyllis' passing in 2015. Bob took over his father's insurance agency, Anderson-Scull Insurance in 1964 and remained active in the insurance industry the remainder of his life, most recently working with Dingwall Insurance. Bob was a member of the Albert Pike Lodge #303 and the Midian Shrine Temple. Bob was an active member in the Oriental Band where he and Phyllis enjoyed many years of fun and friendship with the band. Bob was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and the Men of Webster fraternity. Bob was deeply devoted to his wife and family. Bob and Phyllis enjoyed many good times with family in Aspen, CO; Augusta, KS; Texas; Florida, Michigan and California. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his brother, Jim Scull of Aspen, CO, daughters, Elizabeth (Bruce) Mayfield of Prairie Village, KS and Lisa (Craig) Eaton of Sanford, FL, grandchildren, DeWitt "Patrick" Mayfield, Emily Mayfield, Alexander Mayfield, Abigail "Felicity" Eaton, and Blakely Eaton along with a host of close family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private family church service was held on July 2, 2020. Bob received full Masonic rites graveside at White Chapel Cemetery where he was interred alongside his wife. A celebration of life is scheduled for September 26, 2020. An announcement will be published two weeks prior in the obituary section naming time and location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy to help transport local children to Shriners Hospitals
