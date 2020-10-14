Charlotte, Paula, Bob, Suzanne, David, Greg, Tara, Grandkids (and all the numerous others who loved him):

Deepest sympathy on the loss of "Bobcat". My heart hurts for all of you. I have fond memories of him and was blessed that Jake had such a good grandpa. He will me sorely missed and his legacy will live on through his children and their families. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May he rest in peace. Much Love, Light and Prayers to all who loved and knew him.

Melissa Foley

