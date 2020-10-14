1/1
Robert Smith
1936 - 2020
October 13, 1936 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert Joseph "Bob" Smith, 83, Engineer, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Bob retired in 2013 as an engineer for Spirit. He was a Navy Veteran, a production engineer for Channel 3, a volunteer on the restoration of B-29 "Doc," church usher & volunteer, WWII and history buff, and Notre Dame Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Smith; brother, Bill Smith. Survived by his wife, Charlotte Louise Smith of Wichita, KS; sons, Robert Paul Smith of Westminster, CO, David M. (Naomi) Smith of Long Beach, CA, Gregory G. (Jeanine) Goodner of Wichita; daughters, Suzanne Smith (Joe) Paul of Southlake, TX, Tara (Jason) Eberhart of Wichita, KS; sister, Paula (Ken) Miller of Wichita; 8 grandsons, and 2 granddaughters. Memorials have been established with: Serenity Hospice, 3221 N Toben St #200, Wichita, KS 67226, Magdalen Church, 12626 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206, or Doc's Friends, PO Box 771089, Wichita, KS 67277. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
October 13, 2020
Charlotte, Paula, Bob, Suzanne, David, Greg, Tara, Grandkids (and all the numerous others who loved him):
Deepest sympathy on the loss of "Bobcat". My heart hurts for all of you. I have fond memories of him and was blessed that Jake had such a good grandpa. He will me sorely missed and his legacy will live on through his children and their families. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May he rest in peace. Much Love, Light and Prayers to all who loved and knew him.
Melissa Foley
Melissa Foley
