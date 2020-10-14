Robert Smith
October 13, 1936 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert Joseph "Bob" Smith, 83, Engineer, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Bob retired in 2013 as an engineer for Spirit. He was a Navy Veteran, a production engineer for Channel 3, a volunteer on the restoration of B-29 "Doc," church usher & volunteer, WWII and history buff, and Notre Dame Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Virginia Smith; brother, Bill Smith. Survived by his wife, Charlotte Louise Smith of Wichita, KS; sons, Robert Paul Smith of Westminster, CO, David M. (Naomi) Smith of Long Beach, CA, Gregory G. (Jeanine) Goodner of Wichita; daughters, Suzanne Smith (Joe) Paul of Southlake, TX, Tara (Jason) Eberhart of Wichita, KS; sister, Paula (Ken) Miller of Wichita; 8 grandsons, and 2 granddaughters. Memorials have been established with: Serenity Hospice, 3221 N Toben St #200, Wichita, KS 67226, Magdalen Church, 12626 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206, or Doc's Friends, PO Box 771089, Wichita, KS 67277. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
