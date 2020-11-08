1/1
Robert "Melvin" Smith
October 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert "Melvin" Smith passed away Oct. 16, 2020. Survived by Phyllis, loving wife of 45 years; stepson Chris (Marcia) Brown; grandson Brady Brown; sisters Judy (Earnie) Conley and Betty (Rick) Jabara; brother Jerry (Diana) Smith. Preceded in death by dear granddaughter Kristen Brown-Gupton and sister Imojean Kenney.
Mel retired from DeVore Enterprise. He loved fishing and hunting with good friends and family. Mel and Phyllis enjoyed traveling and saw most of the world.
Mel was a menber of Bestor G. Brown Lodge, Midian Shrine and Scottish Rite.
We are grateful to "Heroes" at Compassionate Care West that cared for Mel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Serenity Hospice, 3221 N. Toben, and Shriners Children's Hospital, 130 N. Topeka.
Memorial services will be November 21 at 11:30 a.m., Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian. Masks are required.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Riverlawn Christian Church
