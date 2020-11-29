Robert Soltz
January 21, 1947 - November 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert Soltz of Wichita KS died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born January 21, 1947, in Kansas City, MO where he attended public schools and completed his undergraduate education from the University of Missouri Kansas City. He then earned his M.D. from the University of Missouri Medical School. After completing residency, he became a pediatrician at the Wichita Clinic in 1977 and practiced for 38 years until retirement in 2015. Robert enjoyed his patients, his colleagues and the pursuit of lifelong learning in medicine. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to travel and had been to all fifty states and several countries. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Leona (Levitch) Soltz and brother Maurice Soltz. Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay, son Aaron (Lisa) Soltz of Kansas City, son Zachary Soltz of Wichita, and two grandchildren Leah and Jacob Soltz. Survivors also include brothers Ed (Marica) Soltz of Overland Park, KS and Bill (Leslie) Soltz of Highland, California and several nieces and nephews. He will be profoundly missed.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in memory of Dr. Soltz to the National Fragile X Foundation (fragilex.org
), Hebrew Congregation of Wichita, or the University of Missouri School of Medicine (https://medicine.missouri.edu/giving
). Services are pending. Details will be available on the Downing & Lahey Mortuary website.