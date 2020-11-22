1/
Robert Squib
1927 - 2020
October 16, 1927 - November 19, 2020
Maize, Kansas - Maize - Squib, Robert went Home to Christ on Thursday, November 19th, 2020. Robert was born October 16, 1927 in Derry, PA, to William M. and Mary E. Davis Squib. He joined the Navy out of high school and was a pilot.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Ronnie and Bobbie. Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda; children, Bonda, Belinda and Richard; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis, Fritz and Bonda; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Veterans' Home, 1220 WWII Memorial Dr, Winfield, KS 67156. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 2 pm at Wilmot Cemetery near Winfield. Social distancing and masks are appreciated.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wilmot Cemetery near Winfield
