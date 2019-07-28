Robert Steven "Bob" Skoumal

Skoumal, Robert Steven "Bob" 55, Engineer and retired Army and Air National Guard Veteran, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial Service 10:00am, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Preceded In death by his mother, Marianne, survivors include his father, George Skoumal; daughters, Heather (Phillip) Wright, Hollie (Cody) Holtzinger and Jamie Skoumal; brother, Jeffrey Skoumal; sister, Kelly (Bruce) Tieves and 3 grandchildren. Memorials to Robert J. Dole VA Med Center, Hospice Unit. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019
