Robert Stopka
1936 - 2020
March 27, 1936 - November 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert Stopka, 84, passed away on November 8, 2020. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bruno Stopka Jr. and sister Ruth Obryk. He is survived by his sons; Robert Stopka, David (Shawna) Stopka, Richard (Cheryll) Stopka, and Daniel Stopka; daughters, Diana (Dan) Little and Debbra (Jerry) Wolfe; grandchildren; Cynthia (Shane) Terry, Bobby (Brandi) Stopka, Michelle (name) Potts, Timothy Stopka, Kristina Stopka, Abby (Michael) Gauna, Casey (Jeremy) Truman, Sara Crandall, Amber (Nicholas) Rizzo, Rebecca Keller, Paige Keller, Mariah (Bryan) Richey and many great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary; burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate and then clicking on the Honor and Memorial Donation button, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
