Robert Streeter Lida
Lida, Robert Streeter 83, Beloved Father, Advertising Icon, Track Coach, and MTF World Record holder, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Memorial Service location is the Track at Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School at 9:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020. At the request of the family, please wear a mask. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Mary Lida; brother, Sidney Lida; sister, Colleen Carter. Survived by his daughters, Heather (Rob) Maddux of Wichita, Ashley (Joe) Bullock of Basehor, KS; son, Jordan (Jenny) Lida of Wichita; grandchildren, Ally LaMunyon, Luke Smith, Addy Maddux, Houston Maddux, Devlin Venegas, Clementine Lida, Edith Lida. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the USATF Foundation Youth Program: https://usatffoundation.org/donate/. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes and view the full obituary online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
