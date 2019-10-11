Strothman, Robert "Kenny" 64, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1955 in Pratt, KS to Robert "Bob" and Coeta J. (Cromer) Strothman. Kenny was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pratt and worked at the Peoples Bank in Pratt from 1975 to 2014. He also worked for D & R Trucking for two years. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and the N.R.A. He is survived by his mother, Coeta Strothman of Pratt, significant other, Angela Marie Dilworth of Preston, KS, a sister, Terri (Mike) Reif of Pratt, 2 nephews, Dustin Reif of Pratt and Chris Reif of Clearwater, 3 great nephews, Raylan, Colton and Cameron. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Strothman. Friends may sign register book Saturday from 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt with Rev. Michael Klag presiding. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019