Moore, Robert W. 80, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife, Sandra Moore; children, Diane Gonzalez, Terry Louis, Bob Moore, and Kevin Moore; step-children, Debra Price, Laura Coon, and Steven Shuster; brother, Jack Moore; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6pm - 8pm, Monday, June 17, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 18, Calvary Cemetery, 610 S. Vassar. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019