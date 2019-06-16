Robert W. Moore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Moore.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Moore, Robert W. 80, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife, Sandra Moore; children, Diane Gonzalez, Terry Louis, Bob Moore, and Kevin Moore; step-children, Debra Price, Laura Coon, and Steven Shuster; brother, Jack Moore; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6pm - 8pm, Monday, June 17, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 18, Calvary Cemetery, 610 S. Vassar. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon