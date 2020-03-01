Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne Avery. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LONE TREE, CO-Avery, Robert Wayne passed peacefully in Lone Tree, CO on February 27 at the age of 83. Wayne is survived by his wife of 65 years, AlmaJean, two daughters; Debbie Puderbaugh (Brett Puderbaugh), Vickie Russell (Kevin Russell), his five grandchildren; Corynn Brown, Ty Brown (Tiffany Brown), Chelsey Beck (Stephen Beck), Tyler Russell (Mallory Russell), Nicole Beckett (Jeff Beckett), and ten great-grandchildren. Wayne was born on March 26, 1936 in Danville, AR. He enlisted in the Army in 1956 and then joined Wichita Fire Department in 1958. Wayne went on to retire as Division Chief of Wichita in 1989. Wayne cherished every moment spent with Wichita Fire and valued the brotherhood and camaraderie that came along with it. He was an avid hunter/ fisherman, enjoyed KU and Wichita State Basketball, was also a Royals and adopted Rockies fan. Most of all, Wayne was a family man and that was his top priority. He was a dedicated father and Grandpa and never turned down a game of catch or a push on the swing. He was the most patient ski boat driver that would stay out on the lake all day to make sure you would be able to get up and enjoy your day. There will be no services or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kansas Firefighter's Museum.

