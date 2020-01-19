Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Wolff. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Wolff, Robert "Bob" A. 87, of Wichita, KS passed away Jan 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born April 8, 1932 in Dubuque, IA. He married Juanita Bain (Wolff) in November 1954. They raised 6 daughters and 1 son in Wichita. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where all 7 children attended school. Bob and Juanita founded Bob's Door Company in 1961. Bob grew to be a well-known businessman in the Wichita community. Bob's Door Company was voted "Best Garage Door Business" multiple times over the 50+ years in service. He loved God, his family and his country. He worked hard and lived a good life. He is survived by his children Debbie Deutsch, Teresa Wolff, Beth Little, Mary Hansen, Ginny Wolff, Rob Wolff, Laura Thomas, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral mass is 11:00 Monday, January 20th Blessed Sacrament, Wichita, KS. Internment: Highland Cemetery, Winfield, KS

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020

