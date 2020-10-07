Roberta Dodrill

Roberta DodrillOctober 3, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Roberta Ladine Dodrill, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, surrounded by the warmth and memories of her loved ones. She is survived by 3 children, Bob (Phyllis) Dodrill, Larry (Margie) Dodrill and Linda Dodrill; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.Roberta was born in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1926. She loved music. She was a musician and certified instructor, teaching aspiring musicians guitar, steel guitar, banjo and more. Through her love of music she met her husband Dewey. Through the years the two would often sit and play together at home.Roberta will be laid to rest next to her husband on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery.