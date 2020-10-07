1/1
Roberta Dodrill
October 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Roberta Ladine Dodrill, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 3, 2020, surrounded by the warmth and memories of her loved ones. She is survived by 3 children, Bob (Phyllis) Dodrill, Larry (Margie) Dodrill and Linda Dodrill; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Roberta was born in Fort Scott, Kansas in 1926. She loved music. She was a musician and certified instructor, teaching aspiring musicians guitar, steel guitar, banjo and more. Through her love of music she met her husband Dewey. Through the years the two would often sit and play together at home.
Roberta will be laid to rest next to her husband on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 11am at Resurrection Cemetery.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Burial
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheila Cousin
