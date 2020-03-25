CLEARWATER-Henderson, Roberta J. "Grandma Bert", age 83, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation, 1-4pm, Wed. Services, 11am, Thurs, both at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by parents, Carlos "Bud" and Maxine (Burnett) LeVake; son, Jerry Lynn Henderson; grandchildren, Samantha Smith, Jeremy Van Winkle, Chance Roberts, Aaliyah, Desiree and Julian Howard. Survivors: husband, Jerry; children, Eugene (Dana) Van Winkle of Clearwater, Sheila Howard-Hoelscher of Pipe Creek, TX, Todd Howard of Wichita, Jeff (Laura) Henderson of Wichita, Chris (Patty) Howard of Conway Springs, Janice (James) Minteer of Houston, TX, Jeannie (Terry) Medders of Houston, TX; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Henderson of Texarkana, AR; brother, Edward (Adeline) LeVake of San Leandro, CA; sister, Sharolyn (Jack) Coldren of Manteca, CA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Church of the Nazarene, 529 E. Ross, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020