Roberta Joan Willis

Willis, Roberta Joan 81, passed peacefully on April 3, 2020, Wichita, KS. Loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Roberta was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard S. Willis; mother, Irene Gregory Pruitt. Survived by sister, Paula (Dennis) Wiesner-Wellsley; brother, Michael (Donnie) Gregory; children, Allan (Karin) Willis, Phil (Jan) Willis, Teresa (Mike) Grier; 4 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020
