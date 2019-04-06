Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Marie "Bert" Schrag. View Sign

MOUNDRIDGE-Schrag, Roberta "Bert" Marie Roberta "Bert" Marie Schrag, was born in rural Moundridge on January 8, 1926 to August Peter and Marie Madeline (Brandt) Vogts. She graduated from the Farms Community School in 8th grade, and then attended and graduated from Moundridge High School in the class of 1944. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Moundridge where she was a lifetime member.Bert always had a smile on her face, never met a stranger and was always willing to give a helping hand. She was the co-owner of Schrag Builder's and Electrical and R & S Mini Storage and retired as bookkeeper for Jim's Auto Repair in January after 35 years.Bert is survived by her husband, Stanley; son, Jim and Janet Schrag of Moundridge; son, Todd and Mike Lovitt of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Tammy Giroux and granddaughter, Katie Giroux of Greeley, CO. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nada (Allen) Wedel; brother, Vernon (Evelyn) Vogts and grandson, Trevor Giroux.Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the West Zion Mennonite Church in Moundridge with burial at the Mound Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Moundridge Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Moundridge or to The Lutheran Hour Ministries' in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107

