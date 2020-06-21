PINEHURST, NC-Jakowatz, Roberta Townley 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020 in Pinehurst, NC. Roberta was born on July 12, 1923 in Abilene, Kansas to the Reverend Doctor David and Mabel (Broberg) Townley. Dr. Townley was the Presbyterian minister in Abilene for 35 years, and Roberta always felt blessed to be raised as a "preacher's kid." She was a homemaker and former teacher. She graduated from Abilene (Kansas) High School in 1941 and was the valedictorian of her class. She graduated with honors in 1945 from Kansas State College (now Kansas State University) with a bachelor's degree in home economics. She was a member of Mortar Board, Phi Kappa Phi, served as several class officers, and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority where she served as President. After graduation, she taught home economics in Medicine Lodge and Topeka, KS as well as later in Niskayuna, NY. In 1947, Roberta and Dr. Charles V. Jakowatz were married by her father in the First Presbyterian Church of Abilene, KS. She had met Charles at Kansas State University. They raised two children, Judy Lenard of Southern Pines, NC and Dr. Charles, Jr. of Albuquerque, NM (now deceased). After living in Kansas, Roberta lived in Champaign-Urbana, IL, 12 years in Niskayuna, NY, and then returned to the Midwest to Wichita, KS, where her husband was a professor at Wichita State University and served as Dean of Engineering. Her husband passed away in 1990 and Roberta remained in Wichita. Throughout her 51 years in Wichita, she enjoyed being a homemaker and was very active in many community organizations including WSU Women's Association, Pi Beta Phi Alumnae, Chapter EM of PEO, and a Red Cross volunteer. Her greatest interest was in her church. She was a member of Eastminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church where through the years she was an elder, active in the Women's Association, taught Sunday School and served as a member of many committees. In 2016, Roberta relocated to Fox Hollow Assisted-Living facility in Pinehurst, NC to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Joe and Judy Lenard. Roberta very much loved her family and loved God. She leaves a legacy of Christian faith to family and many friends. She is predeceased in death by her husband, her parents, David and Mabel Townley, her sister, Patricia Lupfer, and her son, Dr. Charles V. Jakowatz, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Joseph and Judy Lenard of Southern Pines, her daughter-in-law, Carol Jakowatz, her two granddaughters and husbands, Amy and Gabe Helgerson and Courtney and Jason Weaks, and three great-grandchildren, Jack and Alexis Helgerson and Juliana Weaks, all of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by eight nephews and their spouses and children. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, KS in the burial plot where her husband, parents, grandparents and many family members are buried. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Eastminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67208 and designated for Missions. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC and Downing & Lahey Mortuary in Wichita, KS
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.