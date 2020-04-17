Wallace, Robin Lynn age 58, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Robin was born on December 15, 1961 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the daughter of Robert Franklin and Leila Lynn (Kyle) Westerfield. Survivors include: father, Robert (Connie) Westerfield; husband, James Wallace; children, Donald (Courtney) Nix, Kristan Owings, Tyler Wallace, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Brayden, Evan, Kaylee, and Nicholas Owings, Brooklynn Nix; sisters, Belinda Westerfield and Dawn Westerfield, both of Wichita. Preceded by her mother, Leila Westerfield; brother, Robert Westerfield, Jr.; son, Kyle Wallace; niece, Latrisha Miller. Visitation noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, come and go; private family services will be held at Resthaven Mortuary on Saturday, April 18 with interment following in Resthaven Garden of Memory, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020