Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rochelle Ann (Wimberly) Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



EL DORADO-Wilson, Rochelle Ann (Wimberly) Rochelle's life began on March 8, 1973, the daughter of Michael and Linda (Armstead) Wimberly in El Dorado, KS. She lived there until 1980 when her family moved to the country in Burns, KS. She graduated from Peabody/Burns High, Class of 1991. There she was involved in music, choir, swing choir and several musical performances every year. She earned an Associate Degree in General Studies and later an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education Program both at Butler Community College. Rochelle was a homemaker and a mother first, and loved and cherished all of her children. She loved music, animals, gardening, cooking, dancing and being outside in the summertime. For ten years she attended dance classes, recitals and attended any event with music and dancing. She had a kind heart and tried to help anyone in need. This also included spending a big portion of her life caring and taking in any animal she could. Her loving family includes her mother, Linda (Dan) Trent of Burns, KS; children, Sarah Wilson of Salina, KS, Isaac Wilson of El Dorado, Hannah Wilson of Emporia, KS; sister, Amy Reagan (Peter Ferley) of El Dorado; grandmothers, Ann Wimberly and Patricia Wilkerson both of El Dorado; grandparents, Claude (Diane) Armstead of Fairfax, VA; grandson, Benson Wilson; friend, Alan Hatton of El Dorado, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Wimberly; grandfathers, Ralph Wimberly and Wallace Wilkerson. Rochelle passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on January 20, 2020, at the age of 46 years old. Memorial contributions in her name may be designated to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita 67219 or in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154. At Rochelle's request there will be no services. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Rochelle at ymzfh.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close