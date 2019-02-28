DERBY-Anderson, Rocky Chase It is with great sadness that the family of Rocky Chase Anderson announce his passing on January 25, 2019 at the age of 29. Chase was born on January 5, 1990 in Wichita, Kansas to Rocky and Kelly Anderson. A memorial and celebration of life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Wichita Boathouse in Wichita, KS. Visit horancares.com for more information.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019