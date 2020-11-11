Rodney Moore
December 19, 1939 - November 6, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Moore, Rodney Raymond, 80, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. He was born in Milford, Delaware to Raymond E. and Julia E. (Wilson) Moore on Dec. 19, 1939. Rodney worked in aircraft, truck mechanics, and was a jack of all trades. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rexene Ann (Brace) Moore, and great grandchild, Preston Nolan Ray Moore. Rodney is survived by his children, Raymond (Del) Moore, Rex (Brenda) Moore, Richard (Michelle) Moore, Rebecca (Bill) Bumgartner, RaDonna (Dale) Murray, Rodney (Kaycia) Moore and RaeJean (Chip) Meeks; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
.