GALESBURG, IL-Davis, Rodney O. of Galesburg, IL died on November 5, 2019. He was 87 years old. He was born July 14, 1932 in Newton, KS. He married Norma G. Glass in Fredonia, KS in 1954; she survives him along with three daughters, two grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Rodney was raised and educated in Newton and Wichita, graduating from North High School. He continued his education at the Municipal University of Wichita for one year before transferring to KU, where he received bachelor's and master's degrees. He received his Ph.D in history from the University of Iowa. Rodney served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves, being honorably discharged as a Captain. In 1963, Rodney moved his family to Galesburg, IL to teach at Knox College, where he was a professor in the history department for 34 years. After retiring from teaching, Rodney was Co-Director of the Lincoln Studies Center at Knox. Memorials may be made to Knox College in memory of Rodney Davis or to the Illinois State Historical Society.

