Trowbridge, Rodney 72, passed away April 6, 2020 due to Covid-19 and heart failure. Rod graduated from Wichita East, retired from Boeing after 32 years and owned several small businesses. Rod, Ryan and the whole family had a great time producing Wheatland Jam Music Festival. He and Barbara spent summers at the lake in Walker, Minnesota and loved spending time at the family farm just outside of Mena, Arkansas, where he was at the time of his passing. Rod loved to fly his Cessna 182 and playing cards; he could fix anything, cook everything, and would help anyone. Rod is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara, sons: Radley (Shalimar), Jeff, Ryan (Tasha), Russell (Kimberly) and 6 grandchildren: Ian, Allison, Dakota, Mabry, Robert and Royce. In lieu of flowers there is a GoFundMe page for the Grandkid's education at www.gofund me.com/rodney-trowbridge-memorial-fund. There will be a celebration of Rod's life when the Stay in Place restriction is lifted.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020