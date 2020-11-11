Rodney Vencil Palmes
October 1, 1951 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rodney Vencil Palmes, 69, died Monday, November 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Vencil R. and Beverly J. Palmes. Survived by his wife, Heidi L. Palmes; sons, Rodney D. (Liz) Palmes, James R. Palmes, all of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Mason Palmes, Cheyenne Palmes, Donavan Wilkins; sister, Sherry Swanson of Deerborn, MO. Memorials have been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.