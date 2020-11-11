1/
Rodney Vencil Palmes
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Vencil Palmes
October 1, 1951 - November 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rodney Vencil Palmes, 69, died Monday, November 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Vencil R. and Beverly J. Palmes. Survived by his wife, Heidi L. Palmes; sons, Rodney D. (Liz) Palmes, James R. Palmes, all of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Mason Palmes, Cheyenne Palmes, Donavan Wilkins; sister, Sherry Swanson of Deerborn, MO. Memorials have been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved