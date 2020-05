Villegas, Rodolfo H. "Rudy" Age 77, passed away May 15, 2020. Born June 8, 1942 to Raoul and Caroline Villegas in Wichita, Kansas. Rudy was a retired aircraft worker of Raytheon. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Armando Villegas, Robert "Bobby" Villegas, Mike Villegas and his sister Linda Hannah. He is survived by his brother Ray Villegas formerly of Dallas, Texas. Rudy was a graduate of North High School in Wichita, KS. Rudy also attended Wichita State University where he earned an Associate degree. Rudy suffered from multiple illness; however, held to his faith and praised God through all. Rudy enjoyed doo-wop music, classic cars, classic movies and telling stories about his childhood escapades with his siblings. He will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in his behalf at an announced date due to COVID 19. www.bakerfhwichita.com