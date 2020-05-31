Rodolfo H. "Rudy" Villegas
1942 - 2020
Villegas, Rodolfo H. "Rudy" Age 77, passed away May 15, 2020. Born June 8, 1942 to Raoul and Caroline Villegas in Wichita, Kansas. Rudy was a retired aircraft worker of Raytheon. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Armando Villegas, Robert "Bobby" Villegas, Mike Villegas and his sister Linda Hannah. He is survived by his brother Ray Villegas formerly of Dallas, Texas. Rudy was a graduate of North High School in Wichita, KS. Rudy also attended Wichita State University where he earned an Associate degree. Rudy suffered from multiple illness; however, held to his faith and praised God through all. Rudy enjoyed doo-wop music, classic cars, classic movies and telling stories about his childhood escapades with his siblings. He will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in his behalf at an announced date due to COVID 19. www.bakerfhwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
