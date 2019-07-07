Roger A. Terry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger A. Terry.
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
3741 W. 15th St. N.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
3741 W. 15th St. N.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Terry, Roger A. passed away on July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sandra of 56 years, children, Carol Ann and Craig Terry, he is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Harriet Terry, son, Chris Terry, and sister Eleanor Moon. Services to be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, visitation one hour prior, internment at Kechi Cemetery, In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Antioch Christian Church 3741 W. 15 th St. N. Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.